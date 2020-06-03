First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 58.34% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

