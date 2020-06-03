SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 62,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 97,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.