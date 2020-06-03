DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Up 20%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) shares rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

