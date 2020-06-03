DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Up 20%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) shares rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report