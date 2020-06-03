Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) shares were down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 24,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 7,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Conic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

