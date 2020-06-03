Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Up 2.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, 90,525 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 69,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Willow Biosciences from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

