ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading Up 11.5%

ThromboGenics NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

ThromboGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company's lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction.

