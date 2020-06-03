Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 624,139 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61.

In other Tietto Minerals news, insider Caigen Wang purchased 4,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$783,750.00 ($555,851.06).

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. It holds interests in the Abujar gold project comprising three tenements covering an area of 1,114 kilometers located in the central western region of Côte d'Ivoire; and the Dube South and Cestos gold projects in Liberia.

