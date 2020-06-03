Tesserent (ASX:TNT) Trading Down 4%

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 3,060,935 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

In other Tesserent news, insider Geoffrey Lord acquired 2,777,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,888.90 ($98,502.77).

Tesserent Limited provides Internet security-as-a-service in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IT Security Managed Services and Software Licensing. It offers firewall, authentication, anti-virus, antimalware/spyware, intrusion detection, security event management, and other services to education providers, corporate enterprises, and government customers.

