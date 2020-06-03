Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.