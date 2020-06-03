South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Up 12%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.53 price target on shares of South Star Mining in a research report on Sunday, March 8th.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.