South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Up 12%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.53 price target on shares of South Star Mining in a research report on Sunday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

About South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

