Tinybeans Group (ASX:TNY) Trading Down 2.8%

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 48,813 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.

In other news, insider Megan Gardner purchased 109,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,458.84 ($41,460.17).

Tinybeans Group Limited develops a mobile and Web-based technology platform that allow parents to securely record and share digital data privately and securely. The company offers Tinybeans, a modern family album app that provides parents with a safe space to capture and share their children's life stories with family.

