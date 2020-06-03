Tinybeans Group (ASX:TNY) Trading Down 2.8%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 48,813 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.

In other news, insider Megan Gardner purchased 109,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,458.84 ($41,460.17).

Tinybeans Group Company Profile (ASX:TNY)

Tinybeans Group Limited develops a mobile and Web-based technology platform that allow parents to securely record and share digital data privately and securely. The company offers Tinybeans, a modern family album app that provides parents with a safe space to capture and share their children's life stories with family.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tinybeans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinybeans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report