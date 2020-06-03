Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s share price rose 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 24,671 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 47,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Voyager Digital (Canada) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

