Apergy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 82,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 5,081 call options.

APY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

Shares of APY stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.57. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

