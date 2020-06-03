PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Up 0.4%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $113.50, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.66.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

