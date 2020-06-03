Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 539 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

