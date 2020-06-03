Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Up 7.2%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

