Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Up 7.2%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

About Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Price Up 0%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Stable Road Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Prosus Trading 1.4% Higher
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
Zenabis Global Shares Up 3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Shares Up 0.3%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Stock Price Up 7.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report