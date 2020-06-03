Mader Group (ASX:MAD) Shares Up 2.6%

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 6,420 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

In other news, insider Craig Burton purchased 800,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$520,000.00 ($368,794.33).

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

