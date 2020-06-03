Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $31.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $32.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $122.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.15 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

