WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/29/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. "

5/19/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/28/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MRWSY stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

