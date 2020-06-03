$231.23 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $231.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.66 million. Exelixis posted sales of $240.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $909.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.57 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,874. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 90,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 296,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

