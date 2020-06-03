Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post sales of $367.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.47 million. Twilio reported sales of $275.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,029,048. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

