Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $7.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $102.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $560.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NVAX opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Novavax by 14,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

