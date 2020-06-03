$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.28 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.28 Million
Novavax, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Million
Novavax, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Million
$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. This Quarter
$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.30 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.30 Million
BP Receives News Impact Score of -3.70
BP Receives News Impact Score of -3.70
Suncor Energy Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows
Suncor Energy Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report