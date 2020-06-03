$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

