Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $44.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $85.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $232.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $344.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.40 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $326.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

