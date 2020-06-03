BP (LON:BP) Receives News Impact Score of -3.70

News coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted BP’s ranking:

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 328.60 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.41. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563 ($7.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.18%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.89 ($5.23).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.