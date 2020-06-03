Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.71.

SU opened at C$24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

