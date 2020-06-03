Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Rio Tinto’s score:
- Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) (americanbankingnews.com)
- ‘Wasted opportunity’: US heritage expert slams Rio Tinto’s sacred site blast (smh.com.au)
- Preview: 2nd Circuit to weigh Rio Tinto investor lawsuit over failed mining venture (reuters.com)
- Rio Tinto sorry for blowing up heritage site (thetimes.co.uk)
- Mining giant Rio Tinto apologises to Aboriginal locals (dailymail.co.uk)
Shares of RIO opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
