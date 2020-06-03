Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RIO opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

