S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media coverage about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected S&P Global’s ranking:

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.29.

Shares of SPGI opened at $327.30 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $329.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.