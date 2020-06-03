Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns News Impact Score of -3.00

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s ranking:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,730 ($62.22) to GBX 4,560 ($59.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.93) price target (down previously from GBX 4,250 ($55.91)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,271.33 ($56.19).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,443 ($58.45) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,911.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,045.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 32,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

