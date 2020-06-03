Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -5.00

Headlines about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Suncor Energy’s ranking:

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of SU opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.43. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.