Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Infosys’ score:

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.