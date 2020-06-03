Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Tesla’s analysis:

Shares of TSLA opened at $881.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $774.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of -990.52 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.94.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

