Sony (NYSE:SNE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.21

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Sony has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

