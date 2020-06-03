Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Insider Richard Logan Acquires 115,000 Shares of Stock

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, with a total value of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

Shares of Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.79. Inspired Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

