Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $41.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PROV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $95.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.