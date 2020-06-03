Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post sales of $127.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $129.80 million. Switch reported sales of $111.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $516.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $521.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $574.74 million, with estimates ranging from $558.60 million to $588.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,761,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,798 shares of company stock worth $9,087,155. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

