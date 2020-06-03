$68.55 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $68.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. Digi International reported sales of $61.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $277.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.38 million to $279.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300.53 million, with estimates ranging from $295.75 million to $305.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.94 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

DGII stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

