Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

