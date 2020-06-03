Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Million

Brokerages expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $6.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Merus posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $29.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.75 million to $31.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.42 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $51.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

