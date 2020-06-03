$772.91 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $772.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.78 million and the highest is $789.20 million. Catalent posted sales of $725.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.