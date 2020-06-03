MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.81 million.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE:MAV opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.