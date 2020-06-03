Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Applied Materials stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

