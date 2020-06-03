Baozun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,530 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,212 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Baozun by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Baozun by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

