Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jun 3rd, 2020

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,026 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

