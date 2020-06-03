Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,174 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.

NTEC stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

