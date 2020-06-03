Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 761 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,820,000 after acquiring an additional 531,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

