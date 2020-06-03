Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Riot Blockchain Call Options (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 15,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 8,413 call options.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.