Diamond Eagle Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 98,786 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical volume of 15,435 call options.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.