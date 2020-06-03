Traders Buy High Volume of Bitauto Call Options (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,045% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.
Shares of BITA stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Bitauto has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.48.
Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.
About Bitauto
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
Read More: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.