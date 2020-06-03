Traders Buy High Volume of Bitauto Call Options (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,045% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Bitauto has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 468,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

