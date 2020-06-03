Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $221.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

